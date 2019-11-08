Survivor Tag Match Added To MLW Blood and Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced a “Survivor” match for MLW Blood and Thunder, featuring Injustice vs. Gringo Loco and Zenshi. The taping happens tomorrow. Here’s a press release:

SURVIVOR MATCH! Injustice vs. Gringo Loco & Zenshi set for MLW’s Orlando return tomorrow!

Tomorrow night in Orlando Injustice will have their opportunity to make a statement… but will Gringo Loco and his compadre Zenshi stomp out Injustice’s momentum?

ORLANDO — MLW today announced a SURVIVOR MATCH: Injustice’s Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil vs. Gringo Loco & Zenshi for MLW: Blood & Thunder at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida this Saturday, November 9. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The event has a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

Injustice has been a problem for Gringo Loco dating back to June when Myron Reed KO’d him with brass knuckles. Ever since then, the Chicago native has been engulfed in a bitter feud with the trio known as Injustice.

What is a Survivor Match? The match sees two teams pitted against each other, and as each member of the team is eliminated, the match continues until one entire team is eliminated.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Signed thus far for this card:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Myron Reed of Injustice

FIRST-TIME EVER ENCOUNTER!

Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher

WOMEN’S DIVISION BOUT

Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady

Marshall Von Erich vs. Ikuro Kwon of CONTRA Unit

SURVIVOR MATCH

Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil) vs. Gringo Loco & Zenshi

Mystery Box Battle Royal

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • The Dynasty • Douglas James • Injustice • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 4:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT GILT NIGHTCLUB:

GILT is Orlando’s largest upscale nightclub and considered one of the city’s top high-end destinations. Recently undergoing a $1.5 million renovation, GILT is a state-of-the-art venue.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.