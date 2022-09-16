Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.

It was noted that Kenny Omega had originally been set to work the Tokyo Game Show to promote AEW Fight Forever. While he is still in Japan for personal reasons, he is no longer involved with the game’s promotion there.

The WON stated that promoters interested in at least one, if not all currently suspended talents, were told they are not available until suspensions are over. That list currently includes CM Punk, Omega, Ace Steel and the Young Bucks following their brawl after AEW All Out. Punk wouldn’t be able to work anywhere anyway due to recovering from triceps surgery.