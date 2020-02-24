wrestling / News
Suspended Wrestler Spotted In RAW Host City (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
February 24, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE US Champion Andrade was seen today in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the host city for tonight’s episode of RAW. It is likely he is in town to travel with the WWE to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Super Showdown. Andrade is set to be part of the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match with AJ Styles, R-Truth, Erick Rowan, Rusev and Bobby Lashley.
Andrade had been suspended for thirty days for a violation of the WWE Wellness Policy. He will return to the ring 31 days after WWE found out about his suspension.
