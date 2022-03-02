wrestling / News

Sw3rve The Realest vs. Alex Zayne & More Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

ROH has announced a match and a few more names for April’s Supercard of Honor show. The on-hiatus promotion announced on Tuesday that Sw3rve will battle Alex Zayne at the April 1st show, which is set to take place in Dallas and will serve as the company’s return from hiatus.

In addition to the announced match, ROH announced that Instinct Culture & Fightful’s Denise Salcedo will be a special guest host for the event and that Ninja Mack and Joe Hendry will be appearing at the show. Finally, meet and greets have been announced as taking place, with more information regarding them coming soon:

