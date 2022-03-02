wrestling / News
Sw3rve The Realest vs. Alex Zayne & More Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor
ROH has announced a match and a few more names for April’s Supercard of Honor show. The on-hiatus promotion announced on Tuesday that Sw3rve will battle Alex Zayne at the April 1st show, which is set to take place in Dallas and will serve as the company’s return from hiatus.
In addition to the announced match, ROH announced that Instinct Culture & Fightful’s Denise Salcedo will be a special guest host for the event and that Ninja Mack and Joe Hendry will be appearing at the show. Finally, meet and greets have been announced as taking place, with more information regarding them coming soon:
🚨BREAKING🚨@AlexZayneSauce 🆚 @swerveconfident #SUPERCARDOFHONOR
April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX!
🎫 Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR
Thank you for joining our Facebook LIVE honor nation! Stay tuned for more announcements 👀 pic.twitter.com/UCrgflKlKm
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2022
You asked for him… you’re getting him!@swerveconfident is signed for #SUPERCARDOFHONOR!!
April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX!
🎫 Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR pic.twitter.com/Q6eHzo5pSp
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2022
Wow! Joe Hendry was just signed for #SUPERCARDOFHONOR!!
Who do you want to see him face?
🎫 Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR
Join the live chat now! https://t.co/m9mJWlcKyP pic.twitter.com/WK4rvZhUVK
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2022
. @_denisesalcedo will be joining us as a special guest host at #SUPERCARDOFHONOR!!
🎫 Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR
Join the live chat now! https://t.co/m9mJWlcKyP pic.twitter.com/OZBBnZmPBl
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2022
Meet and Greets have just been confirmed for #SUPERCARDOFHONOR April 1 in Texas!!
Stay tuned for more information!
🎫 Tickets: https://t.co/UoL5hQXNZR pic.twitter.com/AfREWx1JNW
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2022
