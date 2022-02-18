Sw3rve The Realest Discusses His New Ring Name, Getting His Passion For Wrestling Back

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott is now Sw3rve The Realest, and the WWE alumnus discussed the name change and more in a new interview. Sw3rve spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out some highlights below:

On changing his ring name to “Sw3rve The Realest”: “Absolutely, it’s a title that feels more like artistic and iconic of a name. You’ve got Charlamagne The God out there, the Tyler The Creator’s, so you’ve got Sw3rve The Realest going on right now. Further explanation will come in time.”

On having his passion for wrestling back: “After just coming out to Defy’s 5 Year Anniversary, I feel way more motivated and inspired just from getting in front of a live audience in a ring again after so many months now. It’s ignited that fire again. I feel really good about, especially heading over to London. It’s a place that was pretty much my second home in the UK from 2017, 2018, even 2016.”

On his match with Cara Noir at PROGRESS Chapter 129: “Progress was really one of those premier places and still is to this day on the independent scene. I will never forget the time, I just watched this match back. Me being welcomed into Progress by Will Ospreay at the time. So, now I get to come back for my second time facing off for the Progress Championship.”