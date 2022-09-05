Swerve in Our Glory Discuss Potential Rematch With The Acclaimed

– During the post-show press conference for AEW All Out, AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory discussed their win over The Acclaimed. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Keith Lee on why social media being beneath him: “It is very rare that I read it, he [Strickland] literally reports to me and sends me links because I don’t give a damn … Just because we are in the ring and we make someone look incredible, and we’re good at it, we are very good at it, stories are told and things happen, we pull something different out of everyone that we’ve ever fought. Now, I challenge you if this happens again to have a better match than what we just put on out there, accept the challenge and then show me.”

Swerve Strickland on a potential rematch: “The reality is this, they did step up tonight. I am not going to flash the suit, there are times where beautiful magic is made.”

Swerve in Our Glory retained their titles over The Acclaimed at last night’s AEW All Out event. The card was broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can check out Thomas Hall’s report for 411 on the event RIGHT HERE.