Swerve In Our Glory Retain AEW Tag Team Titles At AEW All Out

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are still the AEW Tag Team Champions, defeating The Acclaimed to retain their titles at AEW All Out. Swerve In Our Glory beat Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to hold onto their championships at the PPV, with Lee pinning Bowens after a sitout powerbomb.

The team have been champions for 53 days, having won the titles at night one of Fyter Fest in July. You can see clips from the match below.

Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

A sickening thud on the chest of Max Caster by way of Keith Lee! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/MhvVEhmDow — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Swerve seizes the opportunity to attack the knee of Bowens. Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/0Vm3pVnHz2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Misfire by Keith Lee take out his tag partner! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/3JyFqaLFUY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022