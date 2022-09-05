wrestling / News
Swerve In Our Glory Retain AEW Tag Team Titles At AEW All Out
Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are still the AEW Tag Team Champions, defeating The Acclaimed to retain their titles at AEW All Out. Swerve In Our Glory beat Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to hold onto their championships at the PPV, with Lee pinning Bowens after a sitout powerbomb.
The team have been champions for 53 days, having won the titles at night one of Fyter Fest in July. You can see clips from the match below.
