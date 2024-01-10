Swerve Strickland on Adam Copeland Helping Him With His Promos & Character Work

– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed learning from fellow AEW wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, and how Terry Taylor helped him with ring psychology in WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Swerve Strickland on viewing Adam Copeland as his mentor: “Yeah, he’s [Copeland] been my mentor for the last 2-3 years, ever since I met him in NXT. Another guy that really brought that same type of mentality to me but put it the in-ring sense … I’ll credit two people for this — definitely Adam Copeland as far as promo’ing and characters, because we share content, like sending YouTube videos on breakdowns of characters.”

On learning from Terry Taylor about in-ring psychology: “It was Terry Taylor who really taught me how to bring it in ring and showcase the person. You have to showcase that you’re a person and the feel of it before it gets to action and fighting and moves and spots and running, jumping, and diving.”