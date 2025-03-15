Swerve Strickland Talks About Getting Advice From Kenny Omega

In an interview with Fightful, Swerve Strickland recalled getting advice from Kenny Omega after a tag team match on an episode of AEW Rampage. Strickland is a former AEW World Champion and has a chance to get it back at Dynasty next month.

He said: “I remember he gave me huge compliments on a tag match that I had. It was one of the tag matches, it was on Rampage that you would probably never guess or never think that was the match that he gave me the thumbs up for. Ever since then I was like, ‘Oh, wow, okay.’ That’s where it showed to me, especially where Kenny is, not just in wrestling but for our company. Every performance is a moment to capture something.You don’t take any type of like match, no matter where—on a Rampage, Ring of Honor, Collision, or when we had Dark—every opportunity is an opportunity to wipe something beforehand and start anew and I feel like that’s where I learned that lesson with Kenny. He’s like, ‘Wow, boom, now I understand this guy.’ It was like, ‘That was the performance you saw? That one?’ He’s like, ‘Yep, that was the one.’So that goes to show you, there’s things that you see on screen that other people are truly appreciating and looking for that you wouldn’t know. So go out there, give it your best no matter who your opponent is, who you’re with, no matter what hour you go on on the night. No matter your opponent, where you’re tagged, where you fit in. Every opportunity is a true chance to gain something or the biggest respect out of whoever’s watching. You never know. For Kenny to come out of his way to tell me that, huge honor, huge respect from him, and for him to have me in such high regard with all the talent that’s in here is even better. That’s incredible.”