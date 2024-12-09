Swerve Strickland Set For AEW All In Texas: Countdown To On Sale Event

Swerve Strickland has been added to the lineup for the AEW All In Texas: Countdown To On Sale event. The event takes place on Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and AEW announced Strickland as part of the talent lineup, as you can see below.

The announcement on Twitter wrote:

“OMORROW – bright and early in Arlington, TX at 9:30am CT! Celebrate #AEWAllInTexas at @GlobeLifeField with the Countdown to On Sale Event, that is free & open to the public!

Join #AEW CEO @TonyKhan, AEW stars @fightBobby, @MercedesVarnado, @DarbyAllin, @thunderrosa22, and AJ & Big Justice @ajbefumo & @swerveconfident as we celebrate tickets going on sale that day, for the biggest event of the year – #AEWAllInTexas at @GlobeLifeField on Saturday, July 12, 2025!

Stop by for photo ops, a special panel discussion that will stream live on AEW’s YouTube, Facebook and X!”