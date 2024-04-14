Swerve Strickland on How AEW Brings Him to the Forefront of Wrestling

– During a recent interview with iHeart Radio Cincy, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed how he identifies with AEW and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on how he identifies with AEW: “I can identify with AEW in a lot of ways because when I first came to AEW, a lot of people didn’t look at me as being in the position that I’m in now. Consistency and growth and staying focused and out of a lot of bullcrap really kept me going, progressing, and moving forward. Putting my ego aside. Following humility. Being a team player and understanding where my position is and where I want to go, but also understanding, ‘No, I’m ready.’ Knowing when to push the limits a little bit. That is what AEW is all about. When I was watching and seeing it from 2021 and 2022 when I came in, it was about pushing those boundaries, challenging the authority and structure of how pro wrestling was breaking a little, and creating and making things your own. Proving those naysayers wrong and doing things your way”

On what’s bringing him to the forefront of wrestling: “There’s a lot of doubt and criticisms to face, and still face to this day. I still face those things to this day, so I can relate and see myself in what AEW is. I feel like that relationship is what’s bringing me to the forefront of pro wrestling right now, especially an African American man, we already face certain criticisms with moving goalposts and certain things, which aren’t discussed about, but they are always there, those little talks are and we see it and hear it, and I feel it. To break the mold, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Swerve Strickland will challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title later this month at AEW Dynasty. The event is scheduled for one week from today at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.