Swerve Strickland Set For Action On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland will compete on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Strickland will face AR Fox on tomorrow’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS and Max, is:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party vs. Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin

* Cope vs. PAC

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega face-to-face