Swerve Strickland Says AEW’s Fans Are Growing Louder for His Championship

Speaking in a post-match promo at this week’s AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland recounted his path to his current standings in the AEW Continental Classic (per Fightful). According to Strickland, his matches against Hangman Page and Jay Lethal have placed him as an audience favorite. The wrestler stated his focus and tenacity in pursuit of the title means he’s the most deserving wrestler to hold the championship. You can find a highlight from Strickland and watch the promo video below.

On the sequence of triumphs that have led to this point: “You hear that. That’s the echo chamber. It’s getting louder every time I step out in that ring, when I first started hearing it, it was just a little whisper. It was small and it was the night I came out following the weekend of All Out to face Hangman Page, I showed everybody who I really was. I let out a scream throughout the wrestling community. Fast forward. WrestleDream. I get the biggest win in my career in AEW over a former AEW World Champion. Hangman Page. Someone who has so many five star matches. He’s starting to lose count. Follow that up we’ll go back to Full Gear, November 18th. I choke him out. He doesn’t get up for ten seconds. I went up against the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion and Swerve hung the Hangman. It’s getting louder now tonight. Night one. I’m the first match in the Continental Classic. Go figure Hangman doesn’t show up, but I’m here at work. I’m here because I wanted more than Hangman, which proved my point all along. Jay Lethal is just one of the best competitors in the world and I took him down. Night one following the Texas Death Match, one of the most dangerous matches ever witnessed in AEW history. Now it’s as loud as ever. You need ear muffs to drown out the sound of the people understanding and finally seeing Swerve Strickland, The Mogul. Now they want to see Swerve Strickland, the champion. Whose house? Swerve’s House.”