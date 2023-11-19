Swerve Strickland Comments On AEW Full Gear Win, Says He ‘Owns’ Hangman Page Now

Swerve Strickland was victorious over Hangman Page in a bloody Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear 2023, and he commented on the win after the show. As reported, Strickland defeated Page on Saturday’s PPV and he spoke in a video posted to AEW’s social media channels after the match about the win.

“You can’t take me to hell,” Swerve said (per Fightful). “You’re already there. You can’t take me to somewhere I’ve already been and I have real estate in, you son of a bitch. Texas, LA, I don’t care if it’s Seattle, I don’t care if it’s across the globe. I don’t care if we go to the UK and do this again. I own you now, Hangman. After this bulls**t, I own AEW.”

He continued, “Everybody in that locker room better f**king fear me. That’s Goddamn right. I’m just getting started in this. Whose house? This is Swerve’s house. No, this is Swerve’s dungeon, and I’m hanging everybody like the executioner that I am. Believe that. Hangman, we better be done because the next time you step into the ring with me, you’re dead.”