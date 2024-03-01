Swerve Strickland On Being AEW’s ‘Horror Villain,’ Fans Connecting With His Character

Swerve Strickland has been able to forge a connection with AEW’s fanbase, and he recently weighed in on the matter. Strickland spoke with The Athletic and described himself as AEW’s “horror villain” while discussing fans connecting to him, and you can check out some highlights below:

On fans being able to connect with him: “If you don’t resonate with Swerve the mogul, the artist, the rapper, then you’re going to resonate with the filmmaker. If not the filmmaker, you will resonate with the in-ring competitor. If not the in-ring competitor, the faction leader of the Mogul Embassy… I opened my ear and my mind to different cultures, sounds, music, media, art and philosophies. It helped me grow into a multifaceted person, and also to being open. All of those things made me, me. I’m not just one thing — Swerve has never been just one thing.”

On being AEW’s ‘horror villain’: “Horror is the actual fear of what could happen. It’s being put in uncomfortable positions and you can’t do anything about it, and you just have to sit there and watch…. I can freely move around and put my hands on things [in his home invasion angle with Page]. I can make it real. I can get close to your infant child in a crib, and there’s nothing (Page) can do as a father. As a human, that is horrifying. It wasn’t a physical thing. It wasn’t loud. It was quiet and controlled and very slow and subtle.”