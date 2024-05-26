Swerve Strickland Says Being AEW World Champion Is An Honor

In an interview with TMZ Sports (via Wrestling Inc), Swerve Strickland spoke about being at the top of AEW as the World Champion, which he says is an honor. Strickland won the title last month at Dynasty and will defend it tomorrow night against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing. Here are highlights:

On being AEW World Champion: “On top of the fact that we have literally the best roster assembled in wrestling, to be at the top of the mountain, that’s (a) huge honor. It also shows all the hard work that I had to do, how much I had to work to stand out that much more to really bring something different and unique to the table to be even considered in the higher tier.”

On getting more attention since his title win: “I can’t just respond to everybody online, I can’t call out people like that ’cause now I’m representing All Elite Wrestling to the fullest extent; I’m not just representing myself, it’s bigger than myself now.”

On being the first black AEW World champion: “You fight back, you show yourself, show the world, show whatever that’s knocking you down in the first place: you can’t keep me down and that’s the definition of what “Swerve” is at this stage of my career.”