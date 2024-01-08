Swerve Strickland Says He Always Tries To Top His Previous Year, Talks All In Match

Swerve Strickland has set a personal goal to top his previous year’s work, as he noted in a new interview. Strickland had a career year in 2023, and he spoke about it on the State of Florida Sports Podcast. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On seeking to top himself each year: “The last couple of years have been absolutely an upward trajectory. That’s kind of what I challenge myself [on] based off of somebody or just having a match that just tops everything that I’ve done the year before.”

On his top match of 2023: “Doing it at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 people with legends, true legends of the business, was something I never envisioned myself to do. But I kind of don’t go out and try to make goals because those things just naturally happen because I just put myself in the right positions to be able to do that kind of thing and just stay working hard and stay consistent.”

On his 2024 goal: “It sounds so far-fetched, but maybe I could possibly be the youngest African American World Champion in the history of the business on this biggest stage. That’s a lot to ask for and that’s a lot to work for, and that’s how important that is.”