Swerve Strickland Announced To Appear At DEFY Hundredth

January 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Swerve Strickland DEFY Hundreth Image Credit: DEFY

Swerve Strickland is making his return to DEFY Wrestling at the promotion’s upcoming DEFY Hundredth. The Northwest promotion announced on Friday that the former AEW World Champion will appear at their February 7th show in Seattle, as you can see below.

DEFY wrote:

“Former 3x DEFY World Champion and AEW World Champion SWERVE Strickland returns to DEFY.

DEFY : HUNDREDTH
8 year anniversary of DEFY
FEBRUARY 7TH – WASHINGTON HALL
Tickets at http://defywrestling.com”

