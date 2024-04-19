Swerve Strickland Says He Still Has Bruised Ribs From Weeks Ago, Says He’s ‘Alright’ For Dynasty

In an interview with ESPN Opening Drive (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland revealed that he was still dealing with bruised ribs that he suffered weeks ago. However, he said he’s doing well otherwise. He is scheduled for a match with Samoa Joe on Sunday at AEW Dynasty.

When asked how he’s doing, he said: “Pretty bad [laughs]. I’m doing alright. You find your ways…I still have bruised ribs from three or four weeks ago. It’s not easy.“