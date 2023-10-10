wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Says Bryan Danielson Lacks the Tools to Beat Him
Speaking with Fightful recently, Swerve Strickland commented on his upcoming bout with Bryan Danielson on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The winner will get a chance at the TNT Championship Title, and Strickland shared how he had mentally prepared for the match. You can find a highlight on the subject and watch the complete interview below.
On his plans to defeat Danielson: “For one, I am going to beat him. So I’m happy that you said, ‘How am I going to beat him?’ not just, ‘How are you going to lose to Bryan Danielson?’ No, I approach it the same way that I approached Hangman Page. I told Hangman in the several interactions that we’ve had on live TV, ‘I’m unlike anybody you’ve ever faced. I’m putting you in a situation in the scenario in Seattle that you’ve never been in before.’ That was the trap that I set that he fell for. He didn’t understand, ‘Oh man, this is really going to be a different way, different side of any type of environment he’s ever faced.’ I was right, and he paid for it by me taking a piece of his arm with me. Bryan Danielson and I don’t necessarily have the hometown advantage. Maybe I will. Maybe Independence, Missouri is Swerve’s house. We’re about to find out, but the fact is, I’m unlike anybody he’s ever faced as well. There’s nobody with the tools that I have. Nobody with the uniqueness that I have, nobody with the IQ that I have in that ring, anybody, doesn’t necessarily mean more or less. It’s just I’m thinking on a different wave path in 2023 than he’s been thinking all his career, and that’s how I beat him. It’s almost like playing chess with somebody who doesn’t care about losing any pieces.”
