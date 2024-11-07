Swerve Strickland Challenges Bobby Lashley To AEW Full Gear Match, MVP Accepts

Swerve Strickland wants to battle Bobby Lashley at AEW Full Gear, and MVP accepted on Lashley’s behalf. Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite saw MVP off the show and introduce Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MVP then said that the Hurt Syndicate is chasing some of the best performers in the company, saying his business card is a golden ticket and if you decline, you end up beat up like Swerve.

Strickland then came down to the ring with a chain but was held back by security. He got a mic and Lashley to a match at AEW Full Gear. MVP accepted on Lashley’s behalf.