Swerve Strickland Chooses Prince Nana, Turns Down MVP at AEW WrestleDream

Swerve Strickland made his return at AEW WrestleDream to respond to the recent business offer from MVP. Swerve went over his recent losses and MVP came out to reiterate the offer to manage him. At that point, Swerve weighed the pros and cons of both MVP and Prince Nana, while pointing out Nana does things that annoy him. However, he then said Nana was family and he wouldn’t turn his back on him. This resulted in a pull-apart with Shelton Benjamin, who MVP led to the back.