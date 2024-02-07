– During a recent interview with Smooth Vega, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed the backstage morale in AEW’s locker room. According to Swerve, morale backstage in TNA is “excellent” at the moment. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on AEW’s morale: “Morale has been excellent. I haven’t seen any issues. I haven’t seen issues when morale was said to be down. I had a good time, the people I worked with had a great time. Name a work place that doesn’t have people having issues with what’s going on at their job in their position.”

On people wanting to move up the card and get more TV time: “People want to get better and move up the card. People want to get more TV time and to be the champion. People want a match with him or a match with her. That’s everywhere.”