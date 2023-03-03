Swerve Strickland On Coming to AEW, Wanted to Prove WWE Was Wrong In Releasing Him

Swerve Strickland is an AEW star, and he recently talked about how his goal was to prove WWE’s decision to release him was wrong. Strickland spoke with 95.7 The Game and weighed in on his release from WWE in the fall of 2021 when all of Hit Row was let go, noting that it lit a fire under him.

“As many things as WWE does right, there’s a lot of things that WWE does wrong, and I was one of those,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I wanted to make sure I proved that I was one of the worst decisions you could make. Because I also sat in that for a little bit of being disappointed, like I didn’t want to tell my family for a couple days at first. Then I was like, ‘How about I turn this energy and emotion into something positive? How do I use this as fuel to power this locomotive?’ I just went balls to the wall.”

Strickland made his AEW debut at Revolution 2022.