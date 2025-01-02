wrestling / News
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Comments on Brutal Attack by Ricochet, Harley Cameron Scheduled for Virtual Signing
– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Ricochet brutally attacked former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, cutting him open with scissors. Following Dynamite, Strickland commented on the attack via social media, writing, “Such sweet sorrow,” in the caption, which you can view below.
"Such sweet sorrow" pic.twitter.com/2LWsvsOEsM
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) January 2, 2025
– AEW star Harley Cameron will be taking part in an interactive virtual signing today with Highspots Auctions:
