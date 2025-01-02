wrestling / News

AEW News: Swerve Strickland Comments on Brutal Attack by Ricochet, Harley Cameron Scheduled for Virtual Signing

January 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Image Credit: AEW

– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Ricochet brutally attacked former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, cutting him open with scissors. Following Dynamite, Strickland commented on the attack via social media, writing, “Such sweet sorrow,” in the caption, which you can view below.

– AEW star Harley Cameron will be taking part in an interactive virtual signing today with Highspots Auctions:

