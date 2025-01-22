– As previously reported, AEW announced that Swerve Strickland will face AR Fox on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Strickland and AR Fox have a long history in their careers. Ahead of Dynamite, Strickland commented on the matchup via social media.

Swerve Strickland wrote, “Gonna be a long day.” You can view his comments below. The match goes down later tonight at AEW Dynamite at the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.

