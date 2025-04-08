– At AEW Dynasty, Swerve Strickland wore attire inspired by the comic book superhero Static Shock. Artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey commented on Swerve wearing a suit inspired by Static’s “Run It Back” Starter Suit. Swerve Strickland also commented on the design via social media.

Artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey wrote, “Never thought I’d design something that would end up on wrestling. Super cool that they referenced the ‘Run It Back’ suit! @swerveconfident this is dope!” Strickland commented, “This design spoke to me 🙏🏾❤️💯”

In the main event at AEW Dynasty, Strickland lost his bid to regain the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley. The Young Bucks made a shocking return, interfering in the bout and costing Strickland the match.