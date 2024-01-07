Swerve Strickland Recalls Making Decision To Pursue Wrestling At 18

Swerve Strickland recently looked back on his decision to get into wrestling and how it came about. The AEW star talked about his wrestling origin story on the Swerve City Podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On deciding to pursue wrestling while working for UPS: “I’m like 18 years old at the time, and it was like ‘I don’t want to be here.’ I don’t want to pursue something that I don’t know what I’m pursuing. You’re just doing it but you don’t know what’s at the end? If I’m gonna pursue something, I wanna know what I’m trying to accomplish.”

On telling his mother his decision: “She’s like: ‘I’ll support you in whatever you’re doing as long as you’re not in the streets, you’re not doing drugs, you’re not being a menace to society. I know where you’re at. Come, please.'”

On where he worked while training: “You wanna know what my job was to pay for wrestling training? I worked in a cemetery. I was a groundskeeper, I was like driving a little Gator around, making sure the plots look nice.”