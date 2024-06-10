Swerve Strickland Didn’t Think Wrestling Would Be His Career At First

Swerve Strickland is the AEW World Champion, but he didn’t initially early on that wrestling would be his career. Strickland has been wrestling for 15 years now, and he talked on Drinks With Johnny about how wrestling taught him about what passion really was, because it wasn’t rewarding at first.

“I didn’t even think wrestling was going to really be my career,” Strickland said (per Wrestling Inc). “I just started something and wanted to see how far I could go or how good I could really be on something like pro wrestling and that’s where I really found out what passion really was. Passion is something when you love something but doesn’t love you back and you just keep going.”

He continued, “Wrestling wasn’t easy at the beginning, it whooped my ass a lot of times, sometimes it was like I gave something, I got nothing back, I gave more, I got nothing back and then it’s also people outside of you telling you like, ‘Why are you doing this? What is this for? Oh you’re being a pro wrestler? Yeah, okay.’ So when it comes to that, it’s just like, ‘Okay, but I’m going to keep going just there’s something about it that’s pulling me towards it.'”

Strickland won the AEW World Championship at Dynasty and will defend it against Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.