– During a recent interview with KOMO News, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed his pride in becoming a top wrestling star from his home state of Washington. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on being a top star who hails from Washington: “I think that’s just amazing. There’s only been a good handful of top stars that come from the state of Washington. Myself being one of them. You have Darby Allin, who’s been a friend of mine for over 10 years in pro wrestling, and he just climbed Mount Everest. He’s one of the first wrestlers to ever do that, so shout out to him. Bryan Danielson, one of the greatest to ever touch the ring, coming from here.”

On other up and coming stars from Washington: “You got guys in the future that are coming out, and Nick Wayne, Kevin Knight, these guys are like the future of this business and to just be in a small group of those guys and being one of the guys that’s like truly, became a main eventer in that group is really powerful. We don’t have too many guys that come through our area and really become main eventers and do the big things, win the world champions and stuff. I’m one of the very few, and I hold a great deal of responsibility with that to continue doing something to make our area proud.”

Swerve Strickland was in action again last Wednesday for the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico event that was held at Arena Mexico. Swerve teamed with Will Ospreay and The Opps against The Death Riders, Beast Mortos, and The Young Bucks. The Death Riders were victorious for the bout. However, Swerve rebounded on last night’s AEW Collision, beating Shayne Taylor in a singles bout. The show aired live on TNT.