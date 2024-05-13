Swerve Strickland Says Documentary Crew Has Been Filming His Journey To Become AEW World Champion

In an interview with Wrestling with Freddie (via Wrestling Inc), Swerve Strickland said that a documentary about his journey to become the AEW World Champion will be happening soon. He noted that a film crew has been following him since Worlds End.

He said: “A documentary series is coming out of a whole series from me becoming the first African-American AEW World Champion filmed by the Lucas Brothers. [They’re] Great guys. They were there in Dynasty in St. Louis, they’ve been there at Worlds End, they’ve been there at Revolution, they’ve been non-stop since Full Gear. We’re still going, we’ve still got a lot of story to tell.“