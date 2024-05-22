Swerve Strickland Doesn’t Think Lucha Underground Could Work Today

Before Swerve Strickland had runs in WWE and AEW, he wrestled under a mask as Killshot in Lucha Underground. In an interview with Wrestlechat (via Fightful), Strickland said that he didn’t believe a promotion like Lucha Underground would work in modern wrestling.

He said: “Right now, I don’t think so because there’s always people pulling something apart because it really grows and blossoms into its full potential. Even All Elite Wrestling, it’s still blossoming into its full potential, it hasn’t even reached that yet and people are already trying to pull certain things apart. To create something new in the atmosphere that we’re in when people want to argue like attendance records, ratings, booking, and argue this and all of these things rather than just sit and watch and enjoy a product and certain things, I think it’s really tough. Even Lucha Underground for what it was never fully blossomed into its full potential either. So, now, in today’s climate, it’s really hard for anything new to really blossom.“