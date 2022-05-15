Swerve Strickland On His Experience In AEW Thus Far, Biggest Difference Between AEW & WWE

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Swerve Strickland discussed his experience in AEW thus far, the biggest difference between AEW and WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Swerve Strickland on his experience in AEW thus far: “It’s been great, I feel like the first day I was getting eyed up a little bit. Which, okay, cool. I was like, ‘I know you, we wrestled like three years ago,’ but you’re supposed to get that feeling. If people are too nice with you, I don’t feel like a threat then. I always want to feel like, okay, yeah, we want to work with him but at the same time, be careful because he’s for real. You want a little bit of that feeling. It’s like walking onto a new football team. It’s like, ‘Y’all better be ready. I’m working, so you better work harder.'”

On the biggest difference between AEW and WWE: “Just from management itself. Just like, it’s easier. I was talking about earlier, there’s not a lot of red tape you’ve got to go through too much. Like, ‘We gotta get clearance, we’ve got to speak with so and so to get that cleared.’ I am just asking about a social media post, and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, but we have to go through this office, and this channel, and then bring it up there, then it has to come down, then it has to get approval.’ There’s none of that. It’s just like, ‘Talk to that guy right there,’ and I am like, ‘Hey, how’s it going man? Can we do that?’ That right there, because I like to do a lot of media pushing with projects and people that I have coming in, that’s a big, important thing for me. Just like, how easy can I get this done and who do I got to talk to? I don’t want to talk to the assistant to get a phone call to go through this and leave a message. Who do I get to talk to? If it’s too much, I am going to do it myself. Then I’m going to get in trouble, and y’all are not gonna like that. That, for me, is a whole new world for me, and I love it.”

