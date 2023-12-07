Swerve Strickland Recalls Getting Feedback From Adam Copeland In WWE

Swerve Strickland and Adam Copeland are both in AEW now, but Strickland says they started bonding when they were in WWE together. Strickland was a guest on Notsam Wrestling and talked about how they began to get to know each other when Copeland started to give him feedback on his matches on 205 Live and NXT.

“He started studying tapes, getting on the phone with me watching 205 Live matches and dissecting them for like 30 minutes on the phone,” Swerve recalled (per Fightful). “I got two of the biggest compliments of my tenure there, when [Copeland] said … ‘[Swerve’s positioning and offense] makes sense from a fighting-combatant stand.'”

Strickland noted that Copeland told him that he saw a bit of Bret Hart in Strickland, while NXT trainer Matt Bloom said Strickland reminded him of Randy Orton.

Strickland joined AEW in March of 2022 after being released from WWE in November of 2021. Copeland went from WWE to AEW in October of this year.