Swerve Strickland Fires Back At Hangman Page Following AEW Fyter Fest Promo
June 6, 2025 | Posted by
Swerve Strickland is perfectly fine with Hangman Page not wanting his help, as he noted in a response to Page’s AEW Fyter Fest promo. As noted, Page cut a promo at Wednesday’s event saying that he didn’t need or want help from Strickland as he tries to win back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. Strickland took to social media to respond to the promo, retweeting Fightful’s post about the promo and keeping his response succinct.
Strickland wrote simply:
“Good, bitch”
Page will battle Moxley for the title at All In: Texas next month.
Good, bitch https://t.co/JXyLuOqQEk
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) June 5, 2025
