Swerve Strickland on Getting Advice From Chris Jericho After His AEW Debut

– During a recent interview with The State of Florida Sports Podcast, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed getting advice from Chris Jericho and how he the two have a good relationship, since he very much listens to what Jericho tells him and takes that advice to heart. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On how Chris Jericho helped him after he came into AEW: “The first person that came up to me and really like nitpicked things in the best ways that you could was Chris Jericho, it’s because he was doing commentary and my debut was on Rampage.”

Swerve Strickland on taking Jericho’s advice to heart: “I’m not one of those in one ear out the other type of people, when I’m told something and I hear it and I dissect it and it makes sense to me, I want to do it. I’m one of those guys he never has to worry about and it’s really cool to have that kind of relationship and that kind of respect from Chris Jericho … My model is to try get as close to the way that Jericho does it as possible.”