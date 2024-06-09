Swerve Strickland Says He’s ‘Giving Hell’ To Potential AEW Arrivals

Swerve Strickland has issued a warning to any new potential AEW stars that he’s going to give them “hell” if they come. Strickland posted to Twitter on Saturday night to share a photo of himself and write:

“U come here I’m giving u hell.” “….. I’m not joking”

While the AEW World Champion didn’t name any names, it was reported on Saturday that WWE star Ricochet has given his notice and intends to leave the company when his contract is up this summer.

U come here I'm giving u hell pic.twitter.com/pFlcQjdOf3 — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) June 9, 2024