Swerve Strickland Previews Gold League Finals For AEW Continental Classic

Swerve Strickland breaks down the Gold League Final’s of AEW’s Continental Classic as World’s End looms closer. AEW Dynamite goes down tonight with the finals of the CC transpiring at the aforementioned pay-per-view this Saturday.

Speaking to ROAR Around The Ring, Strickland addressed his chance at redemption against Jon Moxley tonight. You can see a highlight below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the two massive obstacles in front of him in the CC Gold League finals: “Now, the fact that I have one victory over Jay White already in a singles capacity is huge. So the fact that I also get to get revenge on Jon Moxley for not just beating me, but the way he defeated me to earn the three points ahead of me, to earn his 12 points, I get two birds in one stone type of thing. So it makes for some very interesting storytelling, very interesting matchups, very interesting hard-hitting action. “You got three of the absolute best in the industry and myself up there as one of the top three in the tournament, in the Gold League as well. So everybody should be pulling for myself, of course, but everybody should be on pins and needles, on edge, because this could go three different ways, any which way. There’s no favorites.”