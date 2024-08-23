Swerve Strickland Says Things Have Been Great in AEW Locker Room, Feels Issues Have Been Exaggerated

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin’ (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland comments on rumors of a chaotic AEW locker room, noting that incidents are few and far between and mostly exaggerated.

He said: “It’s been great. I think that everything’s been exploited, definitely been blown out of proportion with a lot of things. They say it’s every other week, but it’s like, go back the last week, what did you hear? Go back the week before, go back the last month, go back to almost six months now, you’ve heard nothing. So therefore to me, it’s almost calculated to a t, before every pay-per-view, right before every big moment we have, there’s always something that comes out because there’s always bickering in a locker room, that’s universal in any workplace. I’m pretty sure you have it with people behind the camera. But I’m pretty sure people said some things that they’re not particularly proud of, or you’re not happy about. It happens. But it’s not made for the internet. It happens, and then it goes away. It happens everywhere. So to me, I’d rather have people care and be upset about something than not give a damn at all. These are people that are passionate about their jobs and their work and what they do, and they’re also probably the best at what they do. So those people take a lot of those things to heart. That shows me y’all care. Literally, to me, it’s about who’s saying what to how loud it’s being said to what forum. Like I said, I feel like AEW is always on the defensive of those things, and that’s what comes with being the alternative. We have to play defense a lot in those scenarios, but that doesn’t stop us from continuing to put on great product and great shows. That doesn’t stop us from people wanting to still come over and be in All Elite Wrestling. That doesn’t stop any of that. So y’all can have fun with the story, but then okay, cool, we back to business, making money and doing great business and growing.”