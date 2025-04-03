Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page Address Swerve’s House Being Burned Down On AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland had another confrontation with Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite, with Page’s previous burning down of Swerve’s house being addressed. Page famously torched Strickland’s house in their feud leading into AEW All Out, and the touchy subject came up as the two came face-to-face in a backstage segment on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The two men got into a shouting match and when Hangman talked about Swerve having broken into his house, to which Swerve said that Hangman burned his house down. Page shouted back that Swerve deserved it, and Swerve replied after a beat, “I know.”