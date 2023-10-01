Swerve Strickland Says Facing Hangman Page At AEW WrestleDream Is Validating

Swerve Strickland is facing Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDream tonight, and Strickland says the match is an important one to him. The AEW star spoke with The Sporting Tribune’s Adrian Hernandez ahead of the match and spoke about what it means to him to face Page at the PPV.

“It feels validating in a lot of ways,” Swerve said (per Fightful). “This is my first singles match on a pay-per-view and it’s against one of the biggest dogs in AEW, the history of the company. We have a lot of differences, but the more that we do these promos and are face-to-face and inform the audience and educate each other about one another, what we want, what we’re after, and what we fight for, the more we’re finding out that we’re not that different, there are a lot more similarities.”

He continued, “We’re both very fierce, very hungry for what we want. The fact that I’m the one to bring that out of Hangman, that’s a big testament to who I am and what I offer to the company and what I am in general as a performer.”