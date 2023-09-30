Swerve Strickland Plans To Bring Out Hangman Page’s Barbaric Side At AEW WrestleDream

Swerve Strickland knows that Hangman Page has a barbaric style in him, and he plans to bring it to the surface at AEW WrestleDream. Strickland spoke with Under the Ring about his match with Page at Sunday’s PPV, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Page: “His style — it’s almost barbaric if you look back at a lot of his historic matches. The death match with Jon Moxley, then with Lance Archer, which is probably one of the most underrated, brutal matches in the company’s history. You look back at just those two, you can see how barbaric and dangerous this dude can be. And somewhere along the lines, I feel like he hasn’t shown that in such a long time, so leave it to me to be the agitator and bring that out of him.”

On his promo duels with Page: “It wasn’t easy at all. For me, I feel like the toughest part of this industry is being able to just speak, you know? Like speak in a believable way, speak in a way that’s original, speak in a way that is not so cliche and formulaic.”

On Page developing himself over his career: “I knew he was talented. But when he started … venturing out and really becoming the ‘Hangman’ Page persona, that’s where I was like, ‘Okay, this guy’s definitely on the next level.'”