Swerve Strickland On How His Feud With Hangman Page Electrified Fans, ‘Made A Lot of Noise’

In an interview with Bleacher Report (via Fightful, Swerve Strickland spoke about his feud with Hangman Page and his believe that it reignited interest in hate-filled rivalries in wrestling. The two still do not like each other in AEW storylines and their history has fueled the storylines of both ever since.

Swerve said: “In the short history, we’ve made a lot of noise. That doesn’t really happen much in wrestling anymore. It’s all about rivalries. Rivalries truly sell our business. It’s the same thing that happens in boxing, you want to see the Tyson versus Holyfield fights, you want to see the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao and stuff like that. The rivalries is what truly builds businesses. For a little bit, that was lost in wrestling, I feel like me and Hangman reignited it in such a different and unique way. That doesn’t really happen often. It’s very very personal, it’s intimate. It’s very hate-fueled and there’s a lot of emotion behind it. The fans see that to the point where they gasp when we’re in the ring together. When he does my Big Pressure driver in a match with Ospreay, people’s hairs stand up on their skin. That’s how much attachment people have with just our interactions or us being in the same space or mentioning each other’s names. I feel like that’s what kind of keeps igniting it over and over again, seeing people have a reaction and emotional attachment to it. Even sometimes, Hangman’s out and out in the crowd, you hear Swerve’s House chants. I’d be out and in the crowd you Cowboy Shit chants sometimes. That’s what keeps it alive because it’s like the fans are instigating it still. It’s like, come on, you know you want to do it and then social media doesn’t help it, it ignites it even more, like come on, you guys are made for this with each other. We don’t want to see you together, we want to see you fight. I feel like a conversation will probably be had very soon with me and Hangman, it’s getting closer and closer.”