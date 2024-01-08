Swerve Strickland Thinks Hangman Page Is A ‘Freak Of Nature’

Speaking on an episode of Swerve City Podcast (per Wrestling Inc), Swerve Strickland spoke about his Texas Death Match against Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear in November. Here are the highlights:

On what sets Page apart as a wrestler: “[Page] is another freak of nature that we don’t give enough credit to,” Strickland said while discussing their match from AEW Full Gear last November. “He’s just a hoss of a man, and he’s agile as hell for how big he is, how smooth he is. He has a motor on him.”

On what Page brought to the match: “I felt like you got both sides of that in that match,” Strickland continued. “Which is very hard to do when you’re bleeding all over the place.”