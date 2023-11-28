– During a recent interview with former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (aka Dean Muhdtadi) for TMZ Sports, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed his feud and recent Death Match with Hangman Page. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on Mick Foley’s legacy: “The Death Match, I don’t look like someone that’s a Deathmatch wrestler or a fan of it, or even partakes in it, but I’ve done my share. I actually grew up being a fan of hardcore stuff. Shoutout Mick Foley. I said on Twitter a couple years ago, I’m like, man, this generation doesn’t have a Mick Foley. Mick Foley was that guy in that Attitude Era, doing the right of passage to a lot of stars.”

On how Hangman Page is like this generation’s Mick Foley: “He did with it with the Triple Hs, he did it with the Undertakers, he did it with the Austins, he’s done it with the Rocks. Then, the next generation, the Adam Copelands, the Randy Ortons, Brock. You name them, he gave him that right of passage, and I feel like we don’t have that anymore. Truth be told, when I made that tweet, I was like, man, who is that guy now? It might be Hangman Page. It might be.”

Swerve Strickland beat Hangman Page in their Texas Death Match earlier this month at AEW Full Gear in Inglewood, California.