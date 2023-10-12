Swerve Strickland Says Hangman Page Promo Changed Perception Of Him, Music Helping Him as a Wrestler

Swerve Strickland is riding a wave of momentum, and he recently talked about how his feud with Hangman Page helped that. The Mogul Embassy member spoke with DAZN for a new interview and you can check out highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On when he and the Mogul Embassy began to gain momentum: “I feel like it was honestly — we were always being put in a good place. We were placed on the show a bunch of different ways, but I feel like after the promo with me and Hangman is where everything just, like, ‘Okay. We gotta…’ Boom. It was like a whirlwind. We gotta take this and fly with it now. And as for me, because I’ve always been delivering for a long time now, but then it was just like seeing me in a different light. That’s all it was. AEW has a ton of talent that go out there and perform, but something about my aura was just different. After being put in the coffin by Sting [at AEW All In], that aura — that changed something about Swerve coming out of it.”

On how his music has helped him as a wrestling performer: “Making music has helped my speech and my patterns and my cadences with my promos and so much more. It’s helped with some of those little quips that I come up with, those little bars … some people say when I did the ‘What’s a farmer to a mogul? What’s a cowboy to an outlaw? What’s a buckshot to a Killshot?’, those are kind of like battle lines, bars, battle rap bars. … That’s kind of helped, ‘How do I end this with a good [line]?’

“Music has helped me with my look, it’s helped me with my persona, it’s helped me with my walk to the ring. I try to make it feel like that artist that’s finally here on stage, as soon as he gets that microphone, it’s going to be ‘Damn, dropping bars.’ That’s what the entrance feels like. You’re anticipating that first song that he’s about to drop, or when he walks on the stage. The music and my wrestling has become so parallel with one another.”