Swerve Strickland Says Hangman Page Is ‘Right Man’ To Face Jon Moxley At All In: Texas, Reflects On Grand Slam Mexico

Swerve Strickland says that regardless of his feelings around Hangman Page, Page is the right man to challenge for the World Title at AEW All In: Texas. Page will battle Jon Moxley for the championship at next month’s show and Strickland, who has had a lengthy and heated rivalry with Page, spoke about the challenger and more with the Battleground podcast. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the experience of being part of the show: “It felt as — honestly, as remarkable as the fans allowed us to feel it, you know what I mean? The fans made it so much more of a big, monumental moment than we even expected it to be. I don’t think any of the performers on the show, who were either a part of All Elite Wrestling or CMLL, were expecting the great reception from the fanbase as we got. They took it over the edge, they made the show so much more enjoyable, from not only just the people in the arena, but it made it enjoyable for the people watching at home that were literally excited and glued to the action, glued to the atmosphere. The fanbase — seeing Místico get the reception that he got, and the match with MJF was unworldly. It made you appreciate the superstars so much more. It made you appreciate the moment that much more and then, just hearing the reception and everybody’s takes and what everybody was saying about the event afterwards after watching and enjoying it, it made us really appreciate being able to perform in the arena that much more because as much as it’s great for us, the performers, how much it means to us, it means that much more for the fans to really appreciate and understand the meaning and the moment that we created with All Elite Wrestling and CMLL doing what we did, you know? Doing the Grand Slam like that.”

On Hangman Page challenging Jon Moxley for All In: “Honestly, he was the right man for the job regardless if I was going to be World Champion going into All In or it was gonna be Jon Moxley. He was always gonna be the right man. As much as, like, we have the history between me and him as people, more so just competitors, as just man-to-man, he was always the right guy for this whole situation, which is why I went at him in the first place. Nothing about his position in the company has ever changed, and that’s the point that I made when I first went at him after All Out, after he won the Battle Royal, the Charity Battle Royal, and after All Out, on Dynamite, I literally came at him and I said, ‘Dude, why are you in this position? We know who you are and we know who you’re capable of, and if you don’t think you’re good enough for that anymore, move out of the way and I’m gonna take that seat.’

“As much as it was me coming at him… as a challenging position, it was me acknowledging the fact that he is that guy, he’s always been that guy, he’s always been the main character of All Elite Wrestling, which is why I came at him in the first place, you know? So him being in the position to open the shows, doing an entire five-minute-plus promo in Spanish in the home country’s language, that shows respect that he has for the fanbase and that also shows that All Elite Wrestling still puts him as the guy to introduce us and to start the show off with that type of — we’re not here to take over your company. We’re here to be guests in your home. We’re being guests in Arena México, we’re being guests of CMLL and we just want you to know we appreciate that and this is the person that’s gonna be the spokesperson to literally do that handshake agreement to begin the show… He’s always been that guy. Regardless of how I feel about it personally… as a competitor, he’s always been that guy and that’s, once again, from day one to day, you know, almost 300 episodes of Dynamite we’re about to have, he’s always been that guy.”