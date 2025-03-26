wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Hints That He May Be Done With Wrestling In Five Years
March 26, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Swerve Strickland said that he had five years left and said he would peace out after that. Whether or not he means AEW, wrestling or both is unknown. Strickland is currently under contract with AEW until 2029, after signing a five-year deal last year.
He wrote: “Y’all got these next 5 years with me then I’m [peace sign emoji]. Enjoy the show.”
Yall got these next 5 years with me then I'm ✌🏿……
Enjoy the show
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 26, 2025
