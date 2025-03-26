Swerve Strickland Hints That He May Be Done With Wrestling In Five Years

In a post on Twitter, Swerve Strickland said that he had five years left and said he would peace out after that. Whether or not he means AEW, wrestling or both is unknown. Strickland is currently under contract with AEW until 2029, after signing a five-year deal last year.

He wrote: “Y’all got these next 5 years with me then I’m [peace sign emoji]. Enjoy the show.”