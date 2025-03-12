Swerve Strickland on How He and Hangman Page Are Alike

In an interview with Fightful, Swerve Strickland spoke about his feud with Hangman Page and explained how the two are alike in spite of their differences.

He said: “Man, our bodies do. Our bodies get sick of it. It’s still fresh and new. Those guys that you named on that list have, maybe, like 10 years of working together and creating, and like not just one promotion, like multiple different promotions and different territories and doing all that. So is it on that list? I can’t say yet, but for the company, the time being, like the short five year history that we have, it’s made a huge, huge imprint. Considering all that Hangman’s done with Kenny and all those names, even Brian, to even have my name up there with that is pretty big in this short history. But in all time, it’s tough. I don’t think we have enough time together for that, but just to even possibly be mentioned as a possibility in just not even a full year, that’s pretty big, and I take pride in that. There’s very few things I think that we have in common at this point that we both would agree with or we would be in connection. We’re both hell-bent on success. I feel like we’re both able and willing to do whatever we have to do to get it. I think that’s like probably the only connection that we would ever have to coming together. But once again, I think that’s one of the key things to like continue watching our stories. Like you never know. I think that’s where we have our relationship right now. It truly can go in a place that, because we pushed the bar so far, we can go anywhere. People know every time I show up on screen, he shows up on screen, how far we’re willing to go. Then when we’re together on screen, ‘Okay, we have to watch because we know how far they’ve gone and they push it every single time. Who’s to say what goes on next?’ Now imagine if we were together, how far we would really push if we agree on things. You know, that’s a different animal.“