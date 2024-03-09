Swerve Strickland Weighs On On How Hangman Page Has Changed From Their Feud

Swerve Strickland believes that he had a big impact on the direction of Hangman Page’s character due to their feud. Swerve spoke with In the Kliq for a new interview and talked about how the two of them exceeded expectations for their feud and how he brought a new side of Page to light.

“It’s not what Hangman has brought out of me, it’s what I brought out of Hangman,” Strickland said (per Wrestling Inc). “This man has completely changed and altered in a lot of ways, and it shows the influence I have on Hangman.”

He continued, “It shows my influence that I have on the product itself, it was two men that nobody expected to cross paths in the way that we did, and we exceeded expectations for our performances and what we delivered in the ring.”

Samoa Joe defeated both Strickland and Page to retain his AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution.